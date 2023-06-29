There is something about anthologies and with digital platforms it has become easily accessible to all unlike our childhood days when it was restricted to only film festivals. The best thing about Lust Stories 2 is that it explores all strata of societies and how one deals with their desires and mind you the anthology very clearly shows that sex is a necessity and not gender specific.

In the opening shorts starring Neena Gupta, she very clearly states that for a happy, lasting marriage one that I most important sex and both partners must satisfy each other’s desires. In fact, Neena Gupta who plays the role of a grandmother advises her granddaughter (Mrunal Thakur) to have sex before marriage to find out whether they are compatible or not. She places sex over love for a successful marriage. The anthology explores the difference between lust and love and how there is a very fine line that divides the two.

Neena Gupta being an effortless actor has played her part well. But the expressionless Angad Bedi and Mrunal Thakur spoil the fun of the shorts. It looks like somebody is ticking them to make them laugh.

The best and most relatable performance and story was the one with Tillotama Shome. A single working woman played by Shome, where she finds her reliable domestic help (Amruta Subhash) using her bed with her husband for lovemaking in the afternoon hours when she is at work. A very common scenario is to find maids using your private stuff when you are not around. But what is surprising is that she repeatedly uses her madam’s bed for sex and Tillotama even after discovering it remains quiet. But, why she does that is a story that I wouldn’t like to disclose. Is she sex starved and using the help and her husband for live pornography to arouse her desires or is she not saying anything to the maid because she has got used to coming back home to a well-kept house by a domestic help. I guess it’s both. And yes women do musterbate and do watch porn and there is no harm in it.

The third shot film of Lust Stories 2 opens with Vijay Varma driving down the empty road talking to different women. He lands up in a village which looks unreal and just out of a fairytale book. Vijay bumps into his ex-wife Shanti (Tamannaah Bhatia) who went missing for ten years and then the story begins.

Coming to the last of the shorts, Amit Sharma’s film shows actor Kajol living a depressing and suffocating life. She is shown to be a victim of domestic abuse and deals with her brutish, drunkard husband day in and day out all for the future of her son. She is also a victim of marital abuse too. Kajol with her brilliant expressions of her eyes and minimal dialogues makes us understand the story of lust and how she plans to deal with her lecherous husband who doesn’t spare the maids in the house.

