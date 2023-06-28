Neena Gupta is gearing up for Lust Stories 2 that streams on Netflix from June 29. In an interview with Inside Bollywood, she recalled her kissing scene with actor Dilip Dhawan for a serial called Dillagi they did back in the 90s. She said, “As an actor, you have to do all kinds of scenes, sometimes, you have to step in mud, sometimes, you have to stand in the sun for several hours. Many years ago, I did a serial with Dilip Dhawan. It had the first-ever lip-to-lip kissing scene on Indian TV. I couldn’t sleep all night. It wasn’t like he was a friend; we were acquaintances. He was good-looking, but that doesn’t really matter in these situations because, physically and mentally, I wasn’t ready. I was so tense, but I convinced myself to go through with it.”

She added, “It’s like some people can’t do comedy, some can’t cry on camera. I drilled it into my head, and I did it. As soon as it ended, I rinsed my mouth with Dettol. It was so difficult for me to kiss somebody who I don’t know.”

Kajol on evolution of Lust

Kajol is a part of the anthology too. She said that people should normalize the concept of female pleasure in society just like drinking and eating.

“At one point in time as a society, we were very open about it. It was part of our ancient texts and our education. We later closed ourselves off from it. But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without. I think it needs to be normalised the same way that we’ve normalised eating and drinking. It’s really a question of making it a part of the conversation rather than closing it off. Trying not to talk about it gives it all the more attention and focus,” said Kajol while having a conversation with Filmfare.

