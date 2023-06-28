The talented and versatile actress of the entertainment industry Kajol, who is gearing up for the release of Lust Stories 2, said that people should normalize the concept of female pleasure in society just like drinking and eating.

“At one point in time as a society, we were very open about it. It was part of our ancient texts and our education. We later closed ourselves off from it. But at the end of the day, it is a very normal part of life that we cannot do without. I think it needs to be normalised the same way that we’ve normalised eating and drinking. It’s really a question of making it a part of the conversation rather than closing it off. Trying not to talk about it gives it all the more attention and focus,” said Kajol while having a conversation with Filmfare.

Shedding the light on the evolution of lust in the cinema, she added, “Lust used to be two flowers coming together at one point. Two red roses used to come together and that was it. Next, she’s pregnant hahaha. So I think we’ve evolved just a step forward and decided to make something like Lust Stories 2. I believe cinema reflects society. Right now, the movies are speaking in the language that love is defined by today. As far as eternal love stories are concerned, I don’t think anyone believes in it today. Nobody wants to die for anyone for sure. There is no belief in eternal love stories. If not you, there will be someone else. People believe in multiple soulmates these days. And therefore, all the love stories we’ve made so far have been very differently made. They’re based more on friendships, modern relationships and society.”

Talking about Lust Stories 2, the Kajol-starrer segment also features Kumud Mishra and is directed by Amit Sharma. It will stream from tomorrow on Netflix.

