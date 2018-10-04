NCW plaint filed against Nana Patekar, Vivek Agnihotri, Ganesh Acharya in Tanushree Dutta case

A complaint has been filed with the National Council for Women against Nana Patekar, Ganesh Acharya and Chocolate director Vivek Agnihotri in the Tanushree Dutta case. The complainant advocate has urged to investigate the allegations levelled by Tanushree Dutta on the aforementioned individuals.

#BREAKING – In the Tanushree Dutta case, a complaint has been filed with the National Council for Women against Nana Patekar | @c_mangure with more details | #BollywoodMeToopic.twitter.com/r2bgNxjxrv — News18 (@CNNnews18) October 4, 2018

Tanushree Dutta was sent two legal notices, one from Nana Patekar and other from director Vivek Agnihotri on Wednesday, 3 October, after she accused them of sexual harassment and misconduct. The actress released a statement in reaction to the notices, where she said that she was having to pay the price for "speaking out against harassment, humiliation and injustice in India".

Tanushree Dutta recently opened up about an alleged sexual harassment incident, accusing Nana Patekar of behaving inappropriately and aggressively with her on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleassss. Further, the actress had also levelled harassment charges against Vivek Agnihotri, claiming that the director had asked her "remove her clothes and dance" to give cues to Irrfan Khan for a scene in her debut film Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 17:44 PM