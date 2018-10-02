Tanushree Dutta accuses MNS of threatening her with violence; WCC, CINTAA extend support to actress

The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) and Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) have come out in support of Tanushree Dutta, following the actress's sexual harassment and intimidation allegations against Nana Patekar. The alleged incident took place on the sets of Horn OK Pleassss.

CINTAA took to Twitter to release the statement regarding Tanushree Dutta and Nana Patekar.

As per the statement, the decision that was taken by the Joint Dispute Settlement Committee of CINTAA and IFCPC "was not appropriate as the chief grievance of sexual harassment was not even addressed." Meanwhile, the statement (via The News Minute) that WCC released, extended its “support and solidarity” to Tanushree for “coming out fearlessly about the harassment endured at workplace”. “While many are forced into silence due to lack mechanisms for redressal, her brave stand is a stepping stone towards justice,” it further read. On the other hand, while Nana Patekar's lawyer Rajendra Shirodhkar said that a legal notice had been sent to the actress, claiming that she had leveled false accusations of sexual harassment against the actor and sought an apology. Tanushree has again denied receiving a legal notice, as per News18. “I have not received any notice. These threats are made so that others don't come forward. Anyone with a similar experience who comes forward should not worry about these kind of intimidation tactics (sic)" she told the publication.

Tanushree further said, as per ANI, that she has received threats of a violent attack from MNS.

MNS party in an interview given to a leading daily has threatened me with a violent attack. This on top of other threats issued to me from Nana's side...I would like to thank Mumbai police force for coming forward to protect me & helping me strengthen my resolve: Tanushree Dutta pic.twitter.com/Sk3k1eddJA — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

Updated Date: Oct 02, 2018 14:58 PM