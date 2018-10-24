NCW asks Maharashtra DGP to 'personally intervene' into probe of Vinta Nanda case against Alok Nath

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Maharashtra's Director General of Police (DGP) to look into the complaint filed by writer-director Vinta Nanda against actor Alok Nath for allegedly sexually abusing her. NCW asked the DGP to "personally intervene" into the matter and report the developments on actions taken to NCW within 15 days, reports The Indian Express.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma sent a letter to the Maharashtra DGP Datta Padsalgikar which stated that Nanda had approached the NCW with her case after lodging a police complaint against Nath. The letter also claimed that Nanda had sought police protection as she feared for her safety.

Nanda's case is one of the six that NCW received when they made the announcement of an email address — ncw.metoo@gmail.com — dedicated to reports on sexual assault and harassment which have been revealed as part of the #MeToo movement in India.

Nanda alleged that Nath had repeatedly assaulted her after he was removed from the 1990's TV show Tara, following an incident of misbehaviour with the lead actress Navneet Nishan. Actress Sandhya Mridul also came out with her own account against Nath along with Deepika Amin.

Despite lodging a police complaint against Nath a few days ago, Nanda says that the authorities have not yet lodged an FIR as certain investigations need to be conducted before an official complaint can be lodged. Talking about NCW's support on the matter, Nath said, "I expect the NCW will be a very solid support system to me, going by the way it has stood up for many others recently.”

