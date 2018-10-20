#Metoo in India: Vinta Nanda files online complaint at National Commission for Women against Alok Nath

Writer-cum-producer Vinta Nanda, who had come out with her sexual harassment account against Alok Nath, has now approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) and filed an online complaint, reports the Times of India. Nanda is hopeful that NCW will take her case forward and address her grievances.

Nanda had earlier filed a case against Nath at the Oshiwara police station and with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW).

Advocate Dhruti Kapadia, who has been aiding Nanda through the case, said that based on Nanda's Facebook account, they had drafted a complaint, which was sent to the MSCW.

Generally, the Women Commissions send a letter to the accused so that they may put forth their side of the case. This is followed by deliberation and discussions by the Commission before they can give their final verdict.

Alok Nath, on his part, filed a complaint with wife Ashu at the Andheri court, asking for Amboli police to start an investigation regarding the actor's defamation. The husband-wife duo has also filed a defamation suit in Dindoshi sessions court asking for Re 1 as damages on 15 October.

Nanda and her lawyer, however, have not received any order from the court with any intimation on the proceedings.

