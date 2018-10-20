You are here:

#Metoo in India: Vinta Nanda files online complaint at National Commission for Women against Alok Nath

FP Staff

Oct,20 2018 12:23:33 IST

Writer-cum-producer Vinta Nanda, who had come out with her sexual harassment account against Alok Nath, has now approached the National Commission for Women (NCW) and filed an online complaint, reports the Times of India. Nanda is hopeful that NCW will take her case forward and address her grievances.

Alok Nath; Vinta Nanda. Image via Twitter/@bollywoodchickz

Nanda had earlier filed a case against Nath at the Oshiwara police station and with the Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW).

Advocate Dhruti Kapadia, who has been aiding Nanda through the case, said that based on Nanda's Facebook account, they had drafted a complaint, which was sent to the MSCW.

Generally, the Women Commissions send a letter to the accused so that they may put forth their side of the case. This is followed by deliberation and discussions by the Commission before they can give their final verdict.

Alok Nath, on his part, filed a complaint with wife Ashu at the Andheri court, asking for Amboli police to start an investigation regarding the actor's defamation. The husband-wife duo has also filed a defamation suit in Dindoshi sessions court asking for Re 1 as damages on 15 October.

Nanda and her lawyer, however, have not received any order from the court with any intimation on the proceedings.

Updated Date: Oct 20, 2018 12:29 PM

tags: Alok Nath , BuzzPatrol , MeToo , MeToo in India , NowStreaming , Sexual harassment , Vinta Nanda

