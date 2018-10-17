Vinta Nanda lodges complaint against Alok Nath for sexually abusing her 20 years ago, writes letter to PM

Writer-producer Vinta Nanda filed a complaint in against actor Alok Nath on 17 October in Oshiwara police station, days after accusing him of sexually abusing her nearly 20 years ago, reports India Today TV. Nanda, on 8 October, had detailed the alleged incident in a Facebook post saying that she had kept silent all these years because that was the norm.

Taking her fight further, Nanda also wrote an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to intervene and help her get justice.

"We are living in times when our law shelters perpetrators and oppresses victims who're not equipped with the arms to fight, where humiliation defies and scores over empathy. We're living in an environment in which morality is defined by the rich and powerful," she wrote in her post.

Alok Nath and his wife Ashu responded to her allegations by filing a defamation suit in the Dindoshi sessions court, seeking Rs 1 in damages. The court on 17 October reprimanded Alok Nath for not being present for the proceedings and told his lawyer that if the actor wants Nanda to stop talking about the incident on social media, he should mark his presence in court. The lawyer was also told that his client must be present in court on 25 October if he wanted relief, according to India Today TV reports.

Updated Date: Oct 17, 2018 16:07 PM