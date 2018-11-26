Nayanthara to reunite with Vijay 10 years after Villu in Atlee's upcoming sports drama Thalapathy 63

Nayanthara was supposed to play the role opposite Vijay in his commercial potboiler Kuruvi (2008). But owing to unknown reasons, she was replaced by her rival Trisha. In the next year, Nayanthara was cast opposite Vijay in Villu (2009), directed by Prabhu Deva but after that, both of them did not share screen space.

After a decade, Nayanthara has been now roped to in act opposite Vijay in his upcoming sports entertainer with Theri and Mersal director Atlee. Interestingly, this new film is Nayanthara’s second association with Vijay, director Atlee and the production house AGS Entertainment. The numero uno actress had previously teamed up with Atlee in his debut hit romantic drama Raja Rani. She worked with AGS Entertainment in their blockbuster film Thani Oruvan.

Archana Kalpathi, the creative producer of the untitled film, says, “A heroine needs to be strong, smart, and add strength to the story. AGS is super happy to announce that Nayanthara has come on board for Thalapathy 63. Just like fans, I’m super excited to see Thalapathy Vijay and Nayan combo after a long time”.

We hear that Nayanthara and Samantha’s names were under discussio. But as the latter has been paired opposite Vijay in several films like Kaththi, Theri, and Mersal, the team preferred the former. Also, we hear that Nayanthara’s role is said to be very powerful, and her presence will provide a strong emotional quotient to the storyline.

Firstpost also got to know that ace comic actor Vivek, who was last seen with Vijay in Kuruvi (2008), has been confirmed to play a pivotal role. The in-form comedy sensation Yogi Babu is also on board for the film. Hot buzz is that Indhuja, who impressed the Tamil audience with her films like Meyadhaa Maan and Mercury, is also said to be in talks for playing a key character.

In their recent press statement, AGS Entertainment has confirmed that besides Vijay and Nayanthara, the film will also have top stars of the industry. Touted to be a full-fledged sports entertainer, the shoot of the film will only begin in January 2019. The yet-untitled film will be the third consecutive Diwali release for Vijay following the two blockbusters, Mersal (2017) and Sarkar (2018).

AR Rahman, who is busy with his concert tour, will soon return to Chennai in order to commence the composing session for this new film. Lyricist Vivek, who penned all the songs of Mersal and Sarkar, aims for a hat-trick with Rahman, as the composer gelled well with the young talent.

Atlee and the cinematographer GK Vishnu have already kick-started the location hunt process. By the end of December, Atlee will lock the cast and location, so that he can begin the principal shoot in January 2019. The director has also recently zeroed in a new look for Vijay in the film and is also planning to soon conduct a photo shoot with Nayanthara in Chennai. Meanwhile, Atlee has finalised his technical crew — 2.0 production designer Muthuraj, editor Antony L Ruben, and Anl Arasu of I-fame are on board for the film.

Previously, the producers have hinted that the film will be a first of its kind script for Vijay. “We are putting together the best global talent to attempt a genre that will be the first of its kind for Thalapathy Vijay," read the statement. A little birdie tells us that while Atlee-Vijay’s previous film Mersal talked about the flaws in the medical industry, this new film will focus on the Indian sports scene and women empowerment.

Updated Date: Nov 26, 2018 10:50 AM