After Mersal, Vijay, Atlee, AR Rahman reunite for Thalapathy 63, target Diwali 2019 release

Actor Vijay, director Atlee, and award-winning music composer Rahman, the fantastic trio which created history at the box office with Mersal, are back once again for a new film which will be bankrolled by AGS Entertainment. Following the back-to-back Diwali blockbusters— Mersal and Sarkar, this yet-untitled film will also be hitting the screens on the festival of lights in 2019.

Earlier, Firstpost reported on Vijay’s decision to release his films only for Diwali like how Salman Khan tasted many Eid blockbusters. Besides Sarkar and Mersal, Vijay’s landmark hit films, including Thuppakki, Kaththi, Priyamanavaley, Thirumalai, Sivakasi, and Velayutham, are also Diwali releases.

A few years back, Rahman used to be a regular in all Rajinikanth’s films but after Mersal, the music composer developed a great rapport with Vijay that their association continues for the fifth time. Previously, Rahman and Vijay had worked together in films like Udhaya, Azhagiya Tamizh Magan, Mersal, and Sarkar. This new film of Atlee marks Rahman’s fifth association with Vijay and our sources also tells us that the composer is also on board for the actor’s another biggie, which will be announced next year.

In an official statement, AGS Entertainment said: “We are putting together the best global talent to attempt a genre that will be the first of its kind for Thalapathy Vijay,” and also added that the film will be a "pukka" family entertainer. A little birdie in Kollywood tells us that the new film of Vijay is a sports-based entertainer and the actor is said to be essaying the role of a coach. So far in his career, Vijay never acted in sports film so he is said to be quite thrilled about the way the film’s script is shaping up.

Recently, the film’s director Atlee visited various colleges in Tamil Nadu to finalise the location for the film and he will also be soon confirming the list of actors who will be seen alongside Vijay. Though names like Nayanthara, Kiara Advani and Samantha are being circulated in the media, sources close to director Atlee tell us that they are yet to finalise the actors.

Atlee has retained the core technical team of Mersal for this new film. Cinematographer GK Vishnu, who grabbed everyone’s attention with his glossy visuals in Mersal, is on board for this new biggie, the film also has art director Muthuraj of 2.0 fame and editor Antony L Ruben, who is a regular in all of Atlee’s films, will take care of the cuts.

Although a formal pooja was held today in Chennai, the principal shoot of the untitled biggie will go on floors only in January 2019. Recently, the team conducted a look test of Vijay in a popular studio in Chennai. Known for showing Vijay in different getups, Atlee is said to have finalised a never-before-seen look for the actor which will be revealed in the first look poster.

Along with Vijay, many lesser known actors and sports achievers will also be seen playing pivotal roles in the film for which the team is conducting a special audition. As there were many political controversies in both Sarkar and Mersal, this new film of Vijay and Atlee will not have any strong punchlines targeting political parties but there will be dialogues pointing out the flaws in the sports field.

We also hear that as both Mersal and Sarkar were declared as hits in the Telugu states. The new film of Vijay will also have a simultaneous release in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Trade buzz is that as 2019 Diwali falls on the weekend, team Thalapathy 63 eyes the film's release on 25 October (Friday).

Updated Date: Nov 14, 2018 18:32 PM