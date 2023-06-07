Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddiqui have been through immense downs in their tumultuous marriage off late. She even shared a picture with her mystery man recently that sparked extreme reactions on social media. On that Instagram post, when a user asked her about changing her surname, she replied- ‘Very soon.’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aaliya Siddiqui (@aaliyanawazuddin)

As per media reports, Aaliya made a return to her husband’s house in Mumbai earlier in January this year but was forced out by his mother late at night. Reportedly, the actor’s mother also filed a police complaint against Aaliya for allegedly trespassing on their property and for voluntarily assaulting her. According to ETimes report, a FIR was filed against the actor’s wife under IPC Sections 452, and 323. However, no arrest was made.

Citing her poor financial conditions, Aaliya said that returning to her ‘rightful’ husband’s home seemed to be the right choice. “However, my sister-in-law Shaba and mother-in-law Mehrunnisa didn’t let me stay and asked to leave immediately. They also went on to target my child stating that as Nawaz and I are divorced, my second child is illegitimate,” the entertainment portal quoted her saying.

