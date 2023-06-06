Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya shares picture with a mystery man, says, 'Don't I Have The Right To Be Happy?'

Off late, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya have gone through troubled waters in their marriage. The news first broke in 2020 and ever since then, things have only worsened. Aaliya has now shared a picture with a mystery man and penned a note on Instagram. She wrote- “It has taken over 19 years to get out of the relationship that I treasured. But in my life, my children are my priority, they were always and they will be. However, there are few relationships that are bigger than and beyond friendship, and this relationship is the same relationship and I am very happy about the same hence shared my happiness with you all. Don’t I have the right to be happy?”

Here are some reactions. One user asked- “Surname change karlijye aap.” Another one wrote- “Ye nawaz bhai ko blackmail kr ke paisa loot kr Maze kr rahi hai..” A third user stated- “Nawazuddin bhaiii ko aap ki jarurat thi but aap ne ye kya kar diya.”

As per media reports, Aaliya made a return to her husband’s house in Mumbai earlier in January this year but was forced out by his mother late at night. Reportedly, the actor’s mother also filed a police complaint against Aaliya for allegedly trespassing on their property and for voluntarily assaulting her. According to ETimes report, a FIR was filed against the actor’s wife under IPC Sections 452, and 323. However, no arrest was made.

Citing her poor financial conditions, Aaliya said that returning to her ‘rightful’ husband’s home seemed to be the right choice. “However, my sister-in-law Shaba and mother-in-law Mehrunnisa didn’t let me stay and asked to leave immediately. They also went on to target my child stating that as Nawaz and I are divorced, my second child is illegitimate,” the entertainment portal quoted her saying.

