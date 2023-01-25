Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya on her in-laws: 'They said as Nawaz and I are divorced, my 2nd child is illegitimate'

It seems like the marital woes between actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui and his wife Aaliya Siddique are not yet over as a new drama has unfolded between the two recently. As per media reports, Aaliya recently made a return to her husband’s house in Mumbai but was forced out by his mother late at night. Reportedly, the actor’s mother also filed a police complaint against Aaliya for allegedly trespassing on their property and for voluntarily assaulting her. According to ETimes report, an FIR has been filed against the actor’s wife on Sunday under IPC Sections 452, and 323. However, no arrest has been made so far.

While the actor is yet to comment on the development, Aaliya recently opened up on the same and levelled some serious allegations against her in-laws.

Citing her poor financial conditions, Aaliya said that returning to her ‘rightful’ husband’s home seemed to be the right choice. “However, my sister-in-law Shaba and mother-in-law Mehrunnisa didn’t let me stay and asked to leave immediately. They also went on to target my child stating that as Nawaz and I are divorced, my second child is illegitimate,” the entertainment portal quoted her saying.

‘Nawaz was unreachable over phone while his family called the cops’

Further speaking on the police complaint lodged by Nawazuddin Siddique’s mother, Aaliya said that they called the cops to get her out of the house at midnight, and was also not given a blanket to sleep through the night. Nawaz was also not available on his phone, she added.

Noting that she recently underwent an appendix operation, she said that her health conditions were not stable, and in this situation, none of her in-laws came to visit her.

For the unversed, the couple’s marital issues came to light back in 2020 when Aaliya levelled serious allegations against the actor and further filed for a divorce. However, a year after this, she withdrew her plea stating she wants to keep their differences aside for the sake of their children.

