The best day for all the movie buffs is finally here! Indeed it is a day because who has ever thought that they can watch a film in a cinema hall by just paying Rs. 75 for a ticket. On the occasion of National Cinema Day, the Multiplex Authority of India (MAI) on 23 September is offering movie tickets for only Rs. 75 across four thousand screens in India. The standard rate of tickets in movie theatres differs from Rs. 300 to 500. In addition, if you are willing to watch the film with extreme comfort and go for recliner seats, then you will have to pay around Rs. 1000 to Rs. 1500. And now, the authorities are offering the tickets at less than even half the amount of the standard price, footfall of the movie lovers is expected to be huge.

As we have already entered National Cinema Day, let’s take a look at the movies that you can watch today at cheaper rates:

Brahmastra

Made on the budget of more than Rs. 400 crores, Brahmastra reportedly has already broken the overall advance booking record for any day outside a film’s opening weekend. And we must remind you that it was only because of Brahmastra that MAI decided to postpone the National Cinema Day, which was earlier supposed to be held on 16th September.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist

If you are in the mood for some mystery thriller, then congratulations because on the cinema day, Dulquer Salmaan has graced the theatre nearby with his much talked about film Chup: Revenge of the Artist. Apart from the South Indian film star, R Balki’s directorial will also feature Sunny Deol and Pooja Bhatt.

Dhokha: Round D Corner

After wooing the hearts of the audience by essaying the story of scientist Nambi Narayanan, R. Madhavan is back again with his mystery thriller Dhokha: Round D Corner. The Kookie Gulati’s directorial has hit the theatres on cinema day, and apart from Madhavan, features Darshan Kumar Aparshakti Khurana and Khushali Kumar.

Sita Ramam

Released on 5 August, this Dulquer Salmaan starrer is standing rock solid in theatres. The Hanu Raghavapudi directorial also features Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur. And you can enjoy romantic action in theatres nearby you.

Avatar

As we get near to the release of the second part of James Cameron’s magnum opus, the makers of Avatar have added the cherry on the cake for all the fans by re-releasing the first part of the franchise. In case you haven’t watched the 2009 film or have watched it long back, you are up for the treat and can once again enjoy the cinematic experience of a lifetime.

