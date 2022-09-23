Language: Hindi



Recently, we have seen Bollywood delivering great thrillers in the form of AndhaDhun, Jalsa, Dhamaka, Haseen Dillruba and many others. And director Kookie Gulati‘s Dhokha Round D Corner definitely matches the standards of the thrillers mentioned above.

Talking about the plot, Dhokha revolves around a married couple, Yatharta (R Madhavan) and Sanchi (Khushalii Kumar), as their lives get crumbled when terrorist Gul (Aparshakti Khurana) enters their apartment and takes Sanchi hostage to fulfil his demands. Inspector Malik (Darshan Kumaar) tries to resolve the situation and in all these intense phases, we see the perspectives of the characters getting unfold with their different versions of backstories and gear up to give us a thrilling and riveting cinematic experience.

Talking about the star performances, R Madhavan shows his acting mettle as Yatharta and makes an impact by handling his unconventional character with subtlety and maturity. Darshan Kumaar continues to impress with his talent as he perfectly portrays the role of a cop, who is helpless and frustrated with the situation but tries to keep himself calm and composed. After playing comical characters in Dangal, Stree, Pati Patni Aur Woh and others, Aparshakti Khurana rediscovers himself and shows his versatility by playing the character of terrorist Gul with aplomb. The actor should get extra brownie points for catching the Kashmiri dialect brilliantly. Coming to the debutant Khushalii Kumar, the gorgeous lady makes a confident debut and deserves all the appreciation and love for pulling off this complex character with the perfect blend of vulnerability and sensuousness.

Kudos to director Kookie Gulati for keeping the narrative water-tight and weaving a thrilling screenplay with Neeraj Singh, which is full of solid twists and turns. Dharmendra Sharma’s razor-sharp editing plays a pivotal role to make the story pacy and intriguing in the crisp duration of 1 hour and 51 minutes. Amar Mohile’s background score and Amit Roy’s camerawork raise the intensity and drama in the perfect proportion to this intriguing thriller. However, there are minor hiccups in the second half, which do affect the pacy narrative but they can be easily overlooked due to unexpected twists, which keep you at the edge of your seat.

Dhokha Round D Corner is sharp, edgy and definitely a treat for all thriller lovers.

Rating 3.5 (out of 5 stars)

Dhokha Round D Corner is playing in cinemas.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram