The MAI’s decision to sell movie tickets at Rs. 75 comes days after the US cinema association announced that they would offer movie tickets for as low a price as $3 dollars (Rs 239, approx) on their National Cinema Day, 3 September.

Multiplex chains including PVR, INOX, Cinépolis, Carnival, Wave, M2K, and Delite, among others, will screen movies at more than 4,000 screens at just Rs 75 on 16 September to mark National Cinema Day. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI), in a tweet, stated that “cinemas come together to celebrate National Cinema Day on 16th Sep, to offer movies for just Rs.75.” The MAI in a statement said, “National Cinema Day will bring together audiences of all ages to enjoy a day at the movies. It also celebrates the successful reopening of cinemas and is a ‘thank you’ to the moviegoers who made this happen. It is an invitation to those moviegoers who haven’t made it back to a cinema near them, yet.”

Cinemas come together to celebrate ‘National Cinema Day’ on 16th Sep, to offer movies for just Rs.75. #NationalCinemaDay2022 #16thSep — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 2, 2022



Further in the statement, the MAI mentioned that in the first quarter of this financial year, cinema owners have recorded good business. The quarter saw the release of some biggest domestic hits which include KGF: Chapter 2, RRR, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Vikram and Hollywood projects like Doctor Strange and Top Gun: Maverick.

National Cinema Day will be held at more than 4000 participating screens and will include cinema screens of PVR, INOX, CINEPOLIS, CARNIVAL, MIRAJ, CITYPRIDE, ASIAN, MUKTA A2, MOVIE TIME, WAVE, M2K, DELITE and many others. pic.twitter.com/nVpM5neXd1 — Multiplex Association Of India (@MAofIndia) September 2, 2022



Will Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra benefit from this move?

The decision has come as a treat for the cinemagoers who have to shell out Rs 200-300 on a single movie ticket. Interestingly, the audience will also have the option to watch Brahmastra in the theaters at the lowest ticket price. The multi-starrer and high-budget cinematic marvel is slated to release on 9 September. While fans have been waiting to see Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra unfold on the big screen, they will now be able to watch the film on 16 September at just Rs. 75. It will be interesting to see whether or not Brahmastra will be able to reap the benefits.

The MAI’s decision to sell movie tickets at Rs. 75 comes days after the US cinema association announced that they would offer movie tickets for as low a price as $3 dollars (Rs 239, approx) on their National Cinema Day, 3 September.

Cinema chains in the UK, and European countries will also be giving out similar offers on their National Cinema Day.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.