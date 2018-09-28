You are here:

Nana Patekar will reportedly send legal notice to Tanushree Dutta; director Rakesh Sarang denies accusations

FP Staff

Sep,28 2018 16:16:47 IST

Nana Patekar is currently in the process of sending a legal notice to Tanushree Dutta, claiming that the actress has levelled false accusations against him, said the actor's lawyer Rajendra Shirodkar. As reported earlier, Patekar had denied the allegations and said he would see what he could do legally.

(left-right) Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar, Rakesh Sarang. Images from Facebook

In a recent interview, Tanushree Dutta opened up about an alleged sexual harassment incident, that happened ten years ago on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleassss, accusing Nana Patekar of inappropriate and aggressive behaviour.

Previously, choreographer Ganesh Acharya had denied the reports, stating that Nana Patekar is a "very sweet man" who could "never do" such a thing, now director Rakesh Sarang has stated that Tanushree's claims of not knowing that the song was a solo number are false.

He said, "Tanushree is saying that Nathni Utaro (the song) was a solo dance that she rehearsed for. In that case, she must have heard the song during the rehearsals itself. Why doesn’t she remember that the song had a male voice too? It was always supposed to be a duet song."

He further said that Tanushree had misread Nana's encouragement of the actress. He exemplified saying that if a boss intends to flirt with someone, they would do it in private, and not in front of 400 people.

