You are here:

Nana Patekar responds to CINTAA's notice, terms Tanushree Dutta's allegations as baseless, false

FP Staff

Oct,19 2018 10:03:15 IST

Nana Patekar has issued a statement in response to Cine and Television Artistes’ Association (CINTAA)'s notice to the actor, over Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment accusations. In his response, Patekar claimed that the allegations levelled by Tanushree against him are baseless and false. Patekar also said he was in the process of undertaking legal course against Dutta.

Tanushree had filed a complaint against actor Nana Patekar a decade ago after she felt uncomfortable shooting a song with Patekar for the film Horn Ok Pleassss. CINTAA had earlier said it did not "address" the allegations by Dutta when she approached them in 2008 but recently in a written statement the body stated that it was ready to readdress Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegation against Nana Patekar "by conducting a fair and expeditious" inquiry.

The association also sent a notice to rape-accused Alok Nath, who later denied all accusations in a statement.

CINTAA and other regulating bodies of the entertainment industry have been forced to establish a stronger redressal system ever since multiple prominent personalities from film and television were named as sexual predators by survivors, some of whom chose to remain anonymous.

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 10:03 AM

tags: Bollywood , BuzzPatrol , CINTAA , MeToo , MeToo in India , Nana Patekar , Tanushree Dutta , The Cine And TV Artistes Association

also see

Swara Bhaskar, Raveena Tandon, Renuka Shahane to be part of CINTAA's anti-sexual harassment committee

Swara Bhaskar, Raveena Tandon, Renuka Shahane to be part of CINTAA's anti-sexual harassment committee

CINTAA urges central govt to form act specifying rights of people in entertainment and media sector

CINTAA urges central govt to form act specifying rights of people in entertainment and media sector

CINTAA offers to reinvestigate sexual harassment claims against Nana Patekar, if Tanushree Dutta desires

CINTAA offers to reinvestigate sexual harassment claims against Nana Patekar, if Tanushree Dutta desires