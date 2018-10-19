Nana Patekar responds to CINTAA's notice, terms Tanushree Dutta's allegations as baseless, false

Nana Patekar has issued a statement in response to Cine and Television Artistes’ Association (CINTAA)'s notice to the actor, over Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment accusations. In his response, Patekar claimed that the allegations levelled by Tanushree against him are baseless and false. Patekar also said he was in the process of undertaking legal course against Dutta.

#NanaPatekar has sent a detailed response to CINTAA over the notice they sent him based on complaint by #TanushreeDutta. In his response he stated allegations levelled against him are baseless&false, also stated that he is in process of adopting legal mesaures against Tanushree. pic.twitter.com/EMEdxcF4FS — ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018

Tanushree had filed a complaint against actor Nana Patekar a decade ago after she felt uncomfortable shooting a song with Patekar for the film Horn Ok Pleassss. CINTAA had earlier said it did not "address" the allegations by Dutta when she approached them in 2008 but recently in a written statement the body stated that it was ready to readdress Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegation against Nana Patekar "by conducting a fair and expeditious" inquiry.

The association also sent a notice to rape-accused Alok Nath, who later denied all accusations in a statement.

CINTAA and other regulating bodies of the entertainment industry have been forced to establish a stronger redressal system ever since multiple prominent personalities from film and television were named as sexual predators by survivors, some of whom chose to remain anonymous.

Updated Date: Oct 19, 2018 10:03 AM