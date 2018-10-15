Alok Nath responds to CINTAA's notice, issues statement denying sexual harassment allegations

Alok Nath has responded to the show-cause notice sent by Cine & TV Artists Association (CINTAA) following the rape allegations made against him by Vinta Nanda. Nath's lawyer Ashok Saroagi told ANI that the actor has denied all allegations.

#AlokNath's lawyer Ashok Saraogi says Nath has responded to the notice issued by Cine And TV Artistes' Association (CINTAA) against him and has denied all allegations of sexual harassment. (File pic of Alok Nath) pic.twitter.com/mvXhCG26wf — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2018

Mirror Now accessed the statement, which says, "Your letter indicates that my client should show show-cause as to why he should not be expelled from membership of your association. All charges levelled against him for alleged sexual assault alleged to have taken place between 1998 and 1999. Please know that the contents of the letter are false. No such charge has been levelled against my client in front of a competent authority."

MIRROR NOW accesses Alok Nath's reply to Cine & Television Artistes' Association. The actor has issued a two-page response after multiple people accused him of sexual assault & molestation. #MeToo #MeTooIndia pic.twitter.com/93gmNaXyqJ — Mirror Now (@MirrorNow) October 15, 2018

The statement says that no complaint has been made to the police or the courts, adding, "Please note leveling of any charge or allegation against a person does not mean that the person is guilty."

It was previously reported that Nath and his wife Ashu on 12 October filed a complaint in a local court seeking defamation proceedings to be initiated against Nanda for accusing him of rape. Navneet Nishan had also corroborated Nanda's account. Following this, actresses Sandhya Mridul and Deepika Amin had also shared that Nath had sexually harassed them.

