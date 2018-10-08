You are here:

Nana Patekar addresses Tanushree Dutta's allegations with a non-statement: Will say what I said 10 years ago

FP Staff

Oct,08 2018 16:07:48 IST

Hours after cancelling the press conference in which he was expected to respond to the sexual harassment allegations leveled against him by Tanushree Dutta, Nana Patekar appeared before the press briefly on 8 October. During the conference, which took place outside Patekar's residence in Mumbai, the actor addressed the media for a couple of minutes before leaving hurriedly. On being asked for a statement, he said he had been advised to not speak to the press by his lawyer.

When the reporters present pressed him for a quote, he said: "I'll say what I said ten years ago. Nothing will change the truth." He also told the journalists that he would address every channel soon. The press conference lasted for just about ten minutes.

 

 

Patekar stands accused of sexually harassing Dutta on the sets of Horn 'OK' Pleassss, a 2008 movie. So far, Dutta has filed a police complaint against Patekar and her lawyer told the media that once an FIR is registered, two more women who have allegedly been harassed by the accused, will come forward.

