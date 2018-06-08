Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni denies being part of Ram Gopal Varma's next after Officer's failure

Mumbai: Nagarjuna's son Akhil Akkineni has denied signing up for any Ram Gopal Varma film. The actor confirmed he is off to London for his next with Venky Atluri, in which Nidhi Aggarwal is his co-star.

Akhil said to IANS, "I'm not sure who is confirming any such news (of Akhil doing Varma's film) or why. I'm off to London to shoot my next film. That's the only thing on my mind right now."

Akhil was expected to team up with Varma for a film soon, however, in the aftermath of the disaster Officer, starring Nagarjuna, and fan protest, the actor reportedly quietly opted out of the Varma project.

"Fans always have an opinion of their own. We only try to live up to their expectations," Akhil said adding that his aim is "giving them good films at the end of the day".

Updated Date: Jun 08, 2018 11:15 AM