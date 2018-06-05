Ram Gopal Varma's Nagarujuna-starrer Officer lands into trouble as distributor threatens to commit suicide after losses

Director Ram Gopal Varma's latest offering is the Nagarjuna-starrer Officer. The movie has not been performing well at the box office but that is the least of Ram Gopal Varma's worries.

Apart from affecting the director and Nagarjuna, Officer also seems to have severely affected the life of a distributor named Subramanyam.

According to a report in India Today, Subramanyam addressed the media and vowed that he will commit suicide because of Officer's failure at the box-office. He also said that neither Nagarjuna nor Ram Gopal Varma have offered him any help.

India Today quoted Subramanyam saying, "The makers of Officer approached me and asked for finance. I gave them Rs 1.3 crore. Ram Gopal Varma started the shoot and before the completion of Officer, when I contacted the makers and asked them to return my money, they did not respond. They also asked me to knock on the door of the court. I thought, if I go to court, it will take a lot of time. So I decided to meet Ram Gopal Varma, and asked for Officer rights for the Godavari area in lieu of my amount."

According to India Today, he further stated, "Ram Gopal Varma said to me he would sell the rights of entire Andhra region, not just one area. Though I was not impressed with the trailer and teaser of Officer, I was forced to buy the film. Officer makers did not leave any option for me, so I paid a total of Rs 3.50 crore and bought the rights of Officer for Andhra region. I thought it's a Nagarjuna film, so it could make good profits, but I was wrong (sic)."

Meanwhile, Nagarjuna took to Twitter today to share a quote by Winston Churchill.

Good morning!!it is Monday again and another week is over. These words by Winston Churchill come to my mind “SUCCESS IS NOT FINAL,FAILURE IS NOT FATAL: IT IS THE COURAGE TO CONTINUE THAT COUNTS.”

i smile and I move on. Have a great day!!! — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) June 4, 2018

Director Ram Gopal Varma replied to the tweet with the following:

