Nach Baliye 9: Sunny Deol, Karan, Sahher Bambba visit set of reality show to promote Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas

Nach Baliye 9 is one of India's top-rated dance reality shows, which garners huge audience ratings. After a couple of dramatic eliminations, the show saw the appearance of celebrity guests Sunny Deol, son Karan Deol, along with Sahher Bambba.

The three came on sets to promote their upcoming romantic drama Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, which has been helmed by Sunny, and marks the Bollywood debut of the young lead pair.

As per reports in Pinkvilla, the audiences are scheduled to witness Sunny and judge Raveena Tandon shake a leg to 'Tere Chehre Pe Apni Nazar Chodh Jaunga'.

The performance evoked old-school nostalgia amidst audiences. In fact, after Sunny and Raveena's impromptu dance, Karan went onto the stage, and hugged his father.

The coming week on Nach Baliye season 9 will see two couples in the bottom. They are Shraddha Arya and Alam Makkar, along with Sourabh Raaj Jain and Ridhima Jain. There will apparently be no elimination in the coming week. Meanwhile, the promotions of Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas are also in full swing. The leading pair, along with Sunny, had recently visited the sets of Dance India Dance, where they shared the stage with Kareena Kapoor Khan, one of the judges of the show. Check out Sahher's post from that day

Only when I went to #DanceIndiaDance is when I realised why they call it #DanceKaJungistaan. Such amazing energy and talent. Catch the episode tonight at 8 PM on @zeetv #PalPalDilKePaas

