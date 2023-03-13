Oscars 2023 LIVE: James Friend wins Best Cinematographer for All Quiet On The Western Front
Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking will compete with each other to bag the best film award.
Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis bag Supporting actor and actress for their impeccable performances in Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mar 13, 2023
05:52 (IST)
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt arrive on the stage to present the Best Animation Movie and the Oscars go to Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.