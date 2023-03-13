Oscars 2023 LIVE: James Friend wins Best Cinematographer for All Quiet On The Western Front

Everything Everywhere All at Once, All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking will compete with each other to bag the best film award.

March 13, 2023
Mar 13, 2023 - 06:38 (IST)

Michael B Jordan and Jonathan Majors arrive on stage to present the Best Cinematography.

And the Oscar goes to James Friend for All Quiet On The Western Front

Mar 13, 2023 - 06:32 (IST)

Ke Huy Quan's emotional acceptance speech for Best Supporting Actor wins everyone's hearts.

Mar 13, 2023 - 06:28 (IST)

An Irish Goodbye bags Best Short Live Action Film

Mar 13, 2023 - 06:25 (IST)

Navalny wins best documentary feature film.

Mar 13, 2023 - 06:13 (IST)

Mar 13, 2023 - 06:11 (IST)

Mar 13, 2023 - 06:10 (IST)

Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis bag Supporting actor and actress for their impeccable performances in Everything Everywhere All At Once

Mar 13, 2023 - 05:52 (IST)

This year’s Oscar includes presenters like Florence Pugh, Andrew Garfield, Halle Bailey, Antonio Banderas, Elizabeth Banks, Jessica Chastain, John Cho, Hugh Grant, Danai Gurira, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Sigourney Weaver, Riz Ahmed, Emily Blunt, Jennifer Connelly, Ariana DeBose, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, Michael B. Jordan, Troy Kotsur, Jonathan Majors, Melissa McCarthy, Janelle Monáe, Deepika Padukone, Questlove, Zoe Saldaña, Donnie Yen, Pedro Pascal, Kate Hudson, Harrison Ford, Halle Berry, Paul Dano, Cara Delevingne, Mindy Kaling, Eva Longoria, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Andie MacDowell, Elizabeth Olsen and John Travolta.

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt arrive on the stage to present the Best Animation Movie and the Oscars go to Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio.

March 13, 2023 06:38:48 IST

