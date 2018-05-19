Naa Nuvve director Jayendra may cast Anushka Shetty, Gopichand in his next action entertainer

After the blockbuster success of Bhaagamathie, Anushka Shetty took a break from the film industry. Sources say that Anushka is no longer interested in playing the stereotypical heroine in hero-glorifying commercial films and the actress is also in a rigorous diet regime to shed weight.

The Baahubali actress had to bulk up for her role as an obese girl in Size Zero but the actress faced a lot of difficulties to reduce the gained weight because of her busy shooting schedules. Though Anushka lost around 20 kilos for Bhaagamathie, she took a break after the release and looks even fitter now in the pics from her recent visit to Kedarnath temple

Post the massive success of Bhaagamathie, Anushka was also approached with many female-centric films but nothing excited the actress. Anushka was also the first choice for Thala Ajith-starrer Viswasam but she opted out and eventually, Nayanthara bagged the role.

Reportedly, Anushka is in talks with 180 and Naa Nuve director Jayendra for an action entertainer and if all goes well, she would be seen pairing opposite her Souryam and Lakshyam co-star Gopichand. Sources say that the talks have been initiated but the actress is yet to give her final nod.

Luckily for her role in the new film, Anushka had to lose weight so sources say that if the actress agrees, the producers are ready to start the shoot in a few months.

When we asked director Jayendra who is also the co-founder of QUBE about the ongoing reports on his next with Anushka, he said “I have finished the script work of my next which is co-written by Subha. Cool Breeze Cinemas, the producers of Naa Nuvve, will be bankrolling the film but the rest of the cast and crew is yet to be finalised”.

Writers duo Subha is known for their longtime association with KV Anand of Ko and Ayan-fame. They also co-wrote the script of one of Tamil cinema's biggest blockbusters Thani Oruvan, which was also remade in Telugu as Dhruva with Ram Charan. Jayendra’s debut directorial film 180 with Siddharth was also co-written by Subha.

“Though Jayendra approached Anushka, she is yet to sign the dotted line so an official announcement will be made only after the director confirms the cast and crew," says a source close to the director. Besides the Telugu version, the yet-untitled film of Jayendra is also likely to be simultaneously made in Tamil. As Anushka has a good market in both the states, the team feels that she would be the right choice.

We hear that Gopichand has already agreed to be a part of the film and the team is only waiting for Anushka’s confirmation. Once Gopichand completes his ongoing film Pantham, he is expected to begin shooting for Jayendra's film.

Jayendra’s Naa Nuvve, starring Tamannaah and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, is slated to hit the screens on 25 May and after the release, the director is expected to lock the actors and technicians of his next.

Updated Date: May 19, 2018 12:22 PM