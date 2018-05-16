Naa Nuvve trailer: Tamannaah dominates this drama while Nandamuri Kalyan Ram keeps it subtle

Naa Nuvve, starring Tamannaah Bhatia and Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, is a breezy love story of a Radio Jockey and a reluctant acquaintance.

Tamannaah, right from frame one seems to be smitten by Kalyan while the actor is yet to completely give in. Tamannah, an RJ with a husky voice, is a bubbly and chirpy woman who believes in the destiny of love and Kalyan, on the other hand, is portrayed as a nerd who is is still on the path to discovery. Through the many flashes of this upcoming love story, we witness Kalyan wanting to move away from what is waiting for him. Tamannaah is the hopeless romantic fighting and chasing for the hero against all odds. Not too many supporting characters are showcased, apart from the leads who seems to share a rather offbeat chemistry in this one.

This also happens to be the first instance in a long time, where Tamannaah dominates this drama with endless love in her eyes while Kalyan, as the main lead, keeps it subtle. After this recent glimpse, fans are now curious to watch the romance unfold between the leads and witness if the two soul mates will unite at all.

With PC Sreeram's magic behind the lens, Naa Nuvve is directed by Jayendra and has some interesting tracks by Sharreth. The music happens to be the backbone of this film and the makers have give some tailor-made tracks like 'Hey Hey ILU' and 'Premika' to go with the goofy romance between Tamannaah and Kalyan.

Naa Nuvve is all set to hit screens this summer on 25 May.

Watch the trailer here.

