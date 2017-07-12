Munna Michael new song 'Beparwah': Tiger Shroff's Michael Jackson tribute is good but not enough

Tiger Shroff is best known for his killer dance moves. However, he needs to give the audiences more than just splits and barrel jumps. 'Beparwah' the latest Munna Michael song is the actor's tribute to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson.

Needless to say, the song has Shroff dancing. A lot. Nidhhi Agerwal also features in the song, however it's clear that the song was made for Shroff to showcase his moves. Agerwal joins him in the second half for a few seconds and until that point, Shroff just dances alone. The film also has Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Despite being the most talented actor in the film, he only appears in the song briefly.

The song opens with a cliched dialogue - "We all have dreams. But are we able to fulfill them all?" We smell lousy writing. However, the song soon descends into an out and out performance by Shroff. He is a gifted dancer, no two ways about it. He replicates Jackson's move with perfection and looks like a vision on stage with smoke all around him. His hard-work shows and Agerwal matches up to him whenever she gets the chance.

The music is nothing extraordinary. It does not seem like the score was the topmost priority. There are tons of background dancers and the stage looks like it is set up for a dance competition. There is nothing new in the song. It looks like any other number from any other Tiger Shroff film. Just a different actress.

Maybe the film will surprise us, maybe it won't - but the real question is, till when will Shroff keep making up for his mediocre acting skills through dance?

Watch the song here.

