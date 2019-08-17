Mumbai Saga: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi's gangster drama set to hit screens on 19 June 2020

Gangster drama Mumbai Saga, written and directed by Sanjay Gupta, will hit the theatres on 19 June, 2020. The movie features John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, and Rohit Roy.

The release date of the film was announced by TSeries on Friday on Twitter, along with a poster of the film.

Check out the announcement here

#MumbaiSaga, revolving around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai is set to release on 19th June 2020.

Produced by @itsBhushanKumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir. Directed by @_SanjayGupta. #GulshanKumar #TSeries #WhiteFeatherFilms pic.twitter.com/2c62uBVtGL — TSeries (@TSeries) August 16, 2019

Set in the 1980s-'90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai. The film, a Times of India report states, will showcase the shutdown of iconic textile mills, the murder of a noted businessman, how the underworld, the cops, and the politicians changed the city's landscape.

The project is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sangeeta Ahir.

Gupta, who is known for his films like Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil, said his upcoming directorial is his most ambitious project till date.

25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen," Gupta said in a statement.

"Mumbai Saga is our first in the gangster drama genre and who better than Sanjay to direct it. The film is inspired by true events yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table," Bhushan Kumar said.

Gupta's last film Kaabil (2017), starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, was a revenge drama which revolved a visually impaired couple. The film received mixed critical response, but was a major hit at the domestic box office.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Aug 17, 2019 10:10:40 IST