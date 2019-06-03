Kaabil director Sanjay Gupta to helm gangster-thriller charting Bombay's transformation into Mumbai

Director Sanjay Gupta's next project will revolve around the events that were instrumental in Bombay turning into Mumbai. The filmmaker, who has helmed Amitabh Bachchan-Sanjay Dutt's action thriller Kaante and produced Shootout at Lokhandwalla and Shootout at Wadala, will return to the ganster-genre with the yet-untitled film after six years.



The film, a Times of India report states, will be set in 1980-90s and will showcase the shutdown of iconic textile mills, the murder of a noted businessman, how the underworld, the cops and the politicians changed the city's landscape.

Talking about the film, Gupta told the publication, "It’s a space that has always intrigued me. I’ve always enjoyed documenting the history of this city’s underbelly. It’s taken me a while to research the subject and put everything in place."

He added that the casting process is underway and the film is expected to go on floors in July or August this year.

Gupta's last film Kaabil (2017), starring Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam, was a revenge drama which revolved a visually impaired couple. The film received mixed critical response, but was a major hit at the domestic box-office. The film is all set to hit China theatres on 5 June. The posters for the same were unveiled on 14 May.

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019 14:23:28 IST

