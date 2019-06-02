You are here:

Hrithik Roshan meets Jackie Chan in China ahead of Kaabil's release, calls it an 'incredible experience'

Hrithik Roshan is on cloud nine after the Bollywood actor got a chance to meet veteran action star Jackie Chan during his visit to China.

The 45-year-old actor is in the country where is he is promoting his film Kaabil ahead of its release on 5 June.

Taking to Instagram, Hrithik shared a number of photos with the iconic martial artiste.

"Meeting Jackie Chan was a revelation at so many levels. Incredible experience," he wrote in the caption.

Check out Hrithik's Instagram post:

Kaabil, which released in India in 2017, also features Yami Gautam and Ronit Roy in pivotal roles.

The film follows a specially-abled couple; Rohan and Supriya, who lead a blissful married life. But their happiness comes to a standstill due to unavertable circumstances for which Rohan vows to take a revenge from the culprits.

Kaabil is produced by FilmKraft, imported by China Film Group corporation and is distributed and translated by China film group.

It is distributed internationally by B4U Motion Pictures Release, and is promoted by Tianjin Qitai Culture Communication Co. Ltd.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2019 11:40:08 IST

