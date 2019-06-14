Mumbai Saga: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi's gangster drama to go on floors in July, likely to release in 2020

Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty have been roped in to star along side John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in gangster drama Mumbai Saga. The film, to be directed by Sanjay Gupta, also features Amol Gupte, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover and Rohit Roy.

Gupta, who is known for his films like Kaante, Musafir, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil, said his upcoming directorial is his most ambitious project till date.

IT'S OFFICIAL... John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi in #MumbaiSaga... The gangster drama is set in the 1980s and 1990s... Costars Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Rohit Roy and Amole Gupte... Directed by Sanjay Gupta... contd in next tweet... pic.twitter.com/u1UENcWxf6 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2019

#MumbaiSaga goes on floors next month... 2020 release... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Anuradha Gupta... Sanjay Gupta completes 25 years in the industry... His directorial debut #Aatish released in 1994. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 14, 2019

"'25 years, 17 films later I had to give my audience something bigger and better. Mumbai Saga is by far my most ambitious film which needed a visionary producer. And I am grateful to Bhushan Kumar for putting his faith and might in it. It is one such story that needs to be said on screen," Gupta said in a statement.

The film will be produced by Kumar's T-Series banner.

"Mumbai Saga is our first in the gangster drama genre and who better than Sanjay to direct it. The film is inspired by true events yet makes the characters so larger than life. The entire cast will bring so much to the table," Kumar said.

Set in the 1980s-'90s, the film revolves around all that went into transforming Bombay into Mumbai.

It will go on floors next month and is likely to release in 2020.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2019 10:29:25 IST

