Mumbai Saga box office collection: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi film makes Rs 1.47 cr on day 5

The total box office collection of Mumbai Saga now stands at Rs 11.70 crore.

John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi starrer Mumbai Saga, which released last Friday, remained steady on its first Tuesday, making 1.47 crore at the box office. The Sanjay Gupta directorial collected Rs 1.49 crore on Monday, which means the film was able to retain almost the same level of excitement among the audience.

Here is the update

#MumbaiSaga remains steady on Day 5... In fact, Day 5 is almost at par with Day 4... Fri 2.82 cr, Sat 2.40 cr, Sun 3.52 cr, Mon 1.49 cr, Tue 1.47 cr. Total: ₹ 11.70 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 24, 2021

Mumbai Saga is one of the first few films to see a theatrical release after almost a year of shutdown of theatres owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The film has a huge star cast with big names such as Suniel Shetty, Kajal Aggarwal, Rohit Roy, Anjana Sukhani, Mahesh Manjrekar, Prateik Babbar, Samir Soni, Amole Gupte and Gulshan Grover.

Gupta's latest flick, set in the mid-90s, is said to be loosely based on stories of gangster Amar Naik and encounter specialist police officer Vijay Salaskar. The film revolves around the murder of mill-owner Sunit Khatau.

With Mumbai Saga, Gupta wanted to create the same magic that he did with classics such as Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaante. While John is once again seen in a gangster avatar, Hashmi is essaying the role of a police officer in the film that has received mixed reviews.

The Indian audience has previously seen films on the nexus of gangsters, cops and politicians, a good example of which is Once Upon A Time In Mumbai.

Emraan Hashmi will next be seen in Chehre in which he shares the screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. John Abraham, on the other hand, has two films -- the sequel of Satyamev Jayate and Attack -- lined up.