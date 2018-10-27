Mumbai court rejects Alok Nath's wife's injunction plea against Vinta Nanda refraining her from speaking to media

Mumbai: A local court Friday, 26 October, rejected an application filed by actor Alok Nath's wife seeking an injunction order against writer Vinta Nanda who had accused him of rape.

In the application, Nath's wife had sought that Nanda be directed to refrain from speaking to the media or making statements against the actor.

According to Nath's lawyer, Ashok Saraogi, the court said it could not pass an injunction order against Nanda at this stage in the proceedings.

"The interim injunction, which sought to restrain Nanda from speaking to the media, or post anything further on the issue on social media, was rejected by Dindoshi court. The injunction was sought in the defamation suit filed by Nath and his wife. The suit will be heard later by the court," he told PTI.

Earlier this month, Nath had filed a civil defamation suit against Nanda after she accused him of rape.

The actor had sought a written apology, along with a compensation of Re 1, and a restraining order against the writer.

In a social media post in October, Nanda had alleged the actor had raped her 19 years ago. She then filed a police complaint against Nath who denied the allegations.

Updated Date: Oct 27, 2018 11:32 AM