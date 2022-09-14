While we couldn’t keep our eyes off of Aryan, it is surely hard for all the fans and followers to get over his father Shah Rukh Khan’s comments.

Once again Aryan Khan’s social media is buzzing after the star kid dropped a series of his pictures. Known to be a private and not an avid social media user, Aryan recently took the internet by storm after he dropped his photographs from his latest photoshoot. Partnering with a well-known shoe label, Aryan fiercely flaunted his style game. While we couldn’t keep our eyes off of Aryan, it is surely hard for all the fans and followers to get over his father Shah Rukh Khan’s comments. The Badshah of Bollywood, while singing praises for his son, jokingly pointed out that in one of the pictures Aryan might be donning his “grey t-shirt.”

Amping up the heat, flaunting his chiseled jawline, and killing with his dreamy eyes, Aryan in the first picture can be seen half seated in his athleisure look. SRK’s boy looks dashing in a pink and black jacket atop an all-black look with contrasting blue shoes. Appearing all dapper, Aryan in the next picture is striking a pose in a checkered jacket atop a white t-shirt and black pants. The last picture shows Aryan balancing himself on one hand. As soon as Aryan shared the pictures, the whole Khan family went gaga about his new look. Impressed by Aryan’s dashing avatar, Shah Rukh commented, “Looking really good!!…and as they say, that whatever is silent in the father….speaks in the son. By the way, is that grey t-shirt mine!!!”

While Aryan’s sister Suhana Khan dropped a handful of starry-eyed emoticons, mother Gauri Khan showered love and blessings by taking to the comments section and wrote, “My boy…love love love.” Aryan’s mother was so elated with his photoshoot that Gauri took to her official Twitter account, to drop Aryan’s last picture, wherein he is balancing himself on one hand. While posting the picture, Gauri wrote, “Onwards and upwards… my boy,” and ended with a heart-eye emoticon.

Witnessing the last picture of Aryan, while we all thought that it looks a bit relatable to something, it appears SRK might have cleared our doubts. Re-sharing Gauri’s tweet SRK compared Aryan’s one-hand pose to a scene of his movie Main Hoon Na, wherein he jumps off a table while balancing on his hand. And while posting the picture he wrote in the caption, “Mujh par gaya hai….my boy!”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shah Rukh is currently gearing up for Pathaan, which is backed by Yash Raj Films and is helmed by Siddharth Anand. The movie which will hit the theatres in January next year also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.

