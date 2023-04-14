Radhika Apte’s Mrs Undercover Movie Review

Language: Hindi

Director: Anushree Mehta

Cast: Radhika Apte, Sumeet Vyas, Rajesh Sharma, Shaheb Chattopadhyay

Watch Mrs Undercover only for the performances of Radhika Apte and Rajesh Sharma. The movie is hilarious, but the script has many loopholes. The ending again is predictable. Radhika Apte is undoubtedly one of the best actors the industry has and most importantly she is one of the effortless actors who fits into any role given to her. She looks stunning as a middle-class housemaker, taking care of everybody in the family starting from her in-laws, to husband to her son and most importantly she does that with ease.

Mrs Undercover is about an undercover agent Durga (Radhika Apte) who has been living for years as a middle-class housewife waiting for her next assignment. The story is set in Kolkata with all the culture of the city intact starting from the way the women drape a sari to the way tea is served in a teapot which is a common sight in all Bengali households. Kolkata adds character to the film. Durga is shown enjoying her family life to the hilt and she being an orphan mentioned in the film, how her life has changed with people around her loving her.

Durga is then called back to a mission to find out the ‘Common Man’ who goes about killing independent women in the city. But Durga was so busy being a housewife and being a dutiful mother, wife and daughter-in-law, that by the time she gets a call she has already lost touch on how to be a spy. But the people in her team still believe that she is one of the best and is a James Bond. After a lot of convincing Durga joins the special force and tries to balance both home and work, not with ease, but with proper planning. Mrs Undercover is definitely an engaging watch, but not intense. It’s a comedy and a one-time watch. It’s less of a thrill and more of caricature. Unlike the other spy thrillers that we have watched in the past, the film lacks depth and I believe that was intentional.

Finding the culprit, the ‘Common Man’ is a mission that Durga does with diligence. The film touches upon the mentality of some men who believe that women are not good enough for anything, other than just taking care of the house. And this attitude of putting down women starts from home, especially the husband, who believes that his wife is not good enough and needs to take permission on whatever she does in life. ‘Common Man’ played by Summet Viyas is just an element in the film, Durga’s main fight is against the low mentality of men in our society who believe that he can keep women under the thumb. Men should never forget that homemakers are the main enablers and if the family functions smoothly it is only because of them. Misogyny is a big part of our society and it is time to smash it.

My advice would be to watch Mrs Undercover only for Radhika Apte who delivers a beautiful performance of a comic role just the way she does intense roles.

Rating: 3 (out of 5 stars)

Watch the trailer here:



