Filmmaker Anushree Mehta, who is currently gearing up for her directorial debut Mrs Undercover featuring Radhika Apte in a lead role, revealed how misogyny has become a part of women’s existence, which is not only in India but across the globe.

“Misogyny is such a big part of our existence. And, it is not about India, it is a global phenomenon and both men and women are conditioned to be part of it. There are times when I need to check myself, how I perceive myself. And, I’d say Abir is the bigger feminist that way. One day, we were shooting an intense part and it was late at night. This one gentleman, who was a technician, there was something going wrong in his department, and every time, he would say ‘cut’. I finally had enough as the time was running out and I had to shoot the scene. I told him ‘I am here to say cut, let me decide if it is okay or not. I think if a man was here, you wouldn’t have dared to say this'”, said Anushree to HT when asked about her remuneration and treatment given on the sets.

She added, “He did that when Radhika Apte and a senior Bengali actor were performing. Radhika immediately jumped in and said ‘she is right. Please do what you are supposed to do and do not interrupt her. Do not do this.’ Radhika and I were very much in sync (on sets) and fixing each other’s crowns.”

Talking about her remuneration, Anushree added, “As a filmmaker, I am paid a certain amount of money, no matter how much time I spend on the project. The pay does not depend on the amount of work or time you invest. When I make my next film, (the pay) will depend on whether this one (Mrs Undercover) was a hit or not. I am grateful I got the money I requested for Mrs Undercover. I am happy and grateful that way, but I do see first timers, and two-three films old filmmakers around me (being paid that way).”

Also starring Sumeet Vyas and Rajesh Sharma in prominent roles, the spy-comedy is set to premiere tomorrow (14 April) on Zee5.

