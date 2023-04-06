Radhika Apte is gearing up for her upcoming film Mrs Undercover that will stream on Zee5 from April 14. Speaking about playing the role Durga and patriarchy, Apte told IANS, “I think the premise of the film was really exciting for me. We live in a country where there is a lot of patriarchy, and so many women slog days and nights to keep their families happy and yet go unnoticed, so I think it did resonate with me and what I like about Durga is her innocence, her naivety, her clumsiness and even her journey of discovering herself. I think that was really good.”

The actress added, “I mean, it’s high time that we have equality, the world is changing and now everyone is fighting for equal rights, equal pay, equal job opportunities and equal recognition. The film industry is just a reflection of what is going around in society and the world is changing very slowly, and yet some parts of the world aren’t, and I think that’s just why we are getting some better parts.”

Last year, in an exclusive interview with Firstpost, Apte, talking about her choices of roles, said, “I definitely make a choice from what is been offered to me. Then comes making the choice of whether I like the script, co-actors and directors and whether they are paying you well or not. And another thing is that whether the project being offered to you is going to be great for your personal growth. But that doesn’t always happen. So you do things for different reasons. Sometime you need the films because of the content and sometimes you really need money, commercial viability and most of the time it is a mixture of all these things.”

