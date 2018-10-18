Mohalla Assi, Sunny Deol and Sakshi Tanwar's film, denied certification by CBFC for promo without cuts

The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has refused to issue certification for Mohalla Assi's promo without cuts.

"A part of our promo had gone viral a few years ago, based on which many PILs were filed against the makers, after which the censor board said that parts of the film were hurting religious sentiments. We approached High Court and got our film cleared with an 'A' certificate and instructions to edit out one scene," co-producer Ashok Ahuja of the Sunny Deol and Sakshi Tanwar-starrer told Mumbai Mirror. He added that the makers were in a rush to get the promotional material cleared ahead of the release.

He explained that all promos and trailers had to be cleared before being released in the public domain. CBFC had cleared the 'U' certificate promo but not the 'A' certificate one. The makers were asked to omit two scenes. However, he said that those particular scenes were vital to the film's promotion.

The Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial, based on Kashi Nath Singh's book Kashi Ka Assi that dissects the politically-charged events of 1990 and 1998 — including the Ram Janmabhoomi issue and the implementation of the Mandal Commission — was cleared with an 'A' certificate in September.

Presented by Crossword Entertainment in association with Wisdom Tree Productions, the film has an ensemble cast comprising Ravi Kishan, Saurabh Shukla, Mukesh Tiwari and Rajendra Gupta among others.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018 11:15 AM