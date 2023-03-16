At a time when team RRR is getting overwhelmed with all the greetings and congratulatory messages following its Oscar win this year, they have now received another special greeting from none other than American pianist Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters fame. Taking to Instagram, the veteran shared a video to pay tribute to RRR’s Oscar win. While singing the rendition of the Top Of The World song with his daughters, Richard also played the piano in sync. The special video also caught the attention of Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravaani and director SS Rajamouli who reshared the video on their respective Instagram stories.

Getting all emotional over Carpenter’s heartfelt tribute, Keeravaani wrote, “This is something I didn’t expect at all. Tears rolling out of joy. Most wonderful gift from the Universe.”

Following the same, Rajamouli while taking to his IG story wrote, “Sir, throughout this Oscar campaign my brother maintained a calm composure.whether it is before winning or after he didn’t let his emotions out. But, the moment he saw this, he couldn’t control the tears rolling down his cheeks..most memorable moment for our family..Thank you so much.”

They also posted similar reactions in the comment section of Richard Carpenter’s post.

Speaking about the special video shared by the veteran pianist, it opens with Richard sitting in front of the piano while his daughters stand behind him. The trio begins singing ‘Top of The World‘ and further closes to congratulate the makers.

He also added a caption that reads, “Heartfelt congratulations on your win for Best Original Song. Here is a little something from our family to you and yours.”

It is pertinent to note that Keeravaani during his acceptance speech at the Oscar had also paid tribute to the Carpenters as he recalled how he grew up listening to them. He gave the speech in his own unique manner with a musical twist from the 70s. For the unversed, the Naatu Naatu song from RRR won an Oscar for Best Original song at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday.

