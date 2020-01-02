Mission Mangal: Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu's space drama releases in Hong Kong

Fox Star Studios has announced the release of Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal as a mainstream theatrical release across Hongkong on 2 January 2020. Touted as 'India's first space film' it will be released with Cantonese subtitles. Sharing the news on Twitter along with a poster for local viewers, Kumar wrote that he was quite 'proud' of this feat.

Mission Mangal has an ensemble cast with stars including Taapsee Pannu, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Nithya Menen, Kirti Kulhari, HG Dattatreya and Sharman Joshi.

Check out Akshay's tweet here

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal is a fictional account of ISRO's Mars Orbiter Mission or the Mangalyaan launched in 2013. It is produced by Kumar's production house Cape of Good Films and Fox Star Studios. R Balki, who directed Kumar in Padman, is also a producer on Mission Mangal.

The film was released on 15 August, alongside John Abraham's cop thriller Batla House, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. However, the space film rightly appealed to the masses, and opened to a staggering Rs. 29.16 crores on the opening day, making it Kumar's highest opener till date.

In India, Mission Mangal had crossed the Rs 50 crore mark on Day 3, Rs 100 crore on Day 5, Rs 150 crore on Day 11 and Rs 175 crore on Day 14. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film holds a lifetime collection of Rs 202.98 crore at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, Kumar who has had a successful 2019 with back-to-back hits such as Kesari, Mission Mangal and Housefull 4, is gearing up for Rohit Shetty's cop drama Sooryavanshi. He will also been seen in Raghav Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb, opposite Advani. Kumar has also started working on historical drama Prithviraj alongside Manushi Chillar.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 02, 2020 17:08:39 IST