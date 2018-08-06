Mission: Impossible - Fallout fans watch special screening of Tom Cruise film on top of a cliff in Norway

What better place to watch a new film than the location where its final moments were shot — even if it means scaling a 2,000 feet mountain. That's what some of Tom Cruise's die-hard fans did in Norway where Paramount Pictures had organised a special screening of Mission: Impossible - Fallout at the famed Pulpit Rock.

The steep cliff, also known as the Preikestolen and sitting at a height of about 2,000 feet, served as the location for the film's final set piece. Around 2,000 fans made it to the mountaintop after a two-hour-long hike to get the amazing view and watch the sixth movie in the franchise.

Cruise, who can be seen hanging for his life from the cliff in one of the most crucial scenes from the movie, did not attend the screening but encouraged fans via Twitter.

2,000 feet, 2,000 people, 4 hours of hiking. The most impossible screening of #MissionImpossible Fallout. Thank you all for coming! I wish I could have been there. pic.twitter.com/ufi1FkP6KI — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) August 2, 2018

The film's last sequences were shot in New Zealand and Norway, where the makers recreated India's Kashmir. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie and also starring Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg and Angela Bassett, the film released on 27 July.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018 15:41 PM