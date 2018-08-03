Mission: Impossible - Fallout director explains why Jeremmy Renner turned down cameo in latest instalment

Jeremy Renner, who first appeared in Mission: Impossible III, was speculated to replace Tom Cruise at one point in time because of his performance in Ghost Protocol and Rogue Nation, couldn't make the cut in Mission: Impossible - Fallout, similar to Paula Patton and Thandie Newton. As reported by Collider, it was earlier believed that he didn't return because of his time dedicated to Avengers: Infinity War, but his character Hawkeye was absent from the first Avengers movie.

Rogue Nation and Fallout writer-director Christopher McQuarrie unraveled the mystery surrounding Jeremy Renner's role on the Empire podcast — "Jeremy had his commitment to Avengers, which ironically they ended up not exercising, and we didn’t know what the [sixth Mission: Impossible] movie was, so we couldn’t provide a schedule. We needed absolute freedom." He also pondered upon the complications Avengers had.

McQuarrie also disclosed the fact that Renner grew furious during Rogue Nation’s shooting as the script kept changing often and he had to leave his family to be on the set even when he wasn't required. When McQuarrie asked him to make a cameo in the latest Mission: Impossible film, he refused. Initially, the director wanted to kill off Brandt in the opening scene of Fallout and since Jeremy turned down the offer, the movie dynamics changed.

