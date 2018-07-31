You are here:

Twitter reacts to Henry Cavill's continuity goof-up in Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible-Fallout

FP Staff

Jul,31 2018 14:02:21 IST

Mission: Impossible- Fallout has opened to considerable box-office success across the globe. The film has become a major talking point for Tom Cruise's incredible stunts. However, the recent phenomenon breaking Twitter is Henry Cavill's "arm reload".

The gif has been fascinated fans and even the cast of film. It is being hailed as one of the most talked-about continuity glitches ever made. Social networking sites are coming up with hilarious tweets and comments about the scene which sees Cavill preparing for a battle.

If one were to look closely, they would see a sudden change in Cavill's facial features wherein his beard suddenly becomes darker. A pocket, seems to 'emerge' on his shirt as he progresses with his stance. Twitter came up with the best reactions to the goof-up.  

