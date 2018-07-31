Twitter reacts to Henry Cavill's continuity goof-up in Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible-Fallout

Mission: Impossible- Fallout has opened to considerable box-office success across the globe. The film has become a major talking point for Tom Cruise's incredible stunts. However, the recent phenomenon breaking Twitter is Henry Cavill's "arm reload".

Someone pointed out Henry Cavill seems to grow more beard when he reloads his arms and now I can't stop watching, confused by how it seems so right pic.twitter.com/qBrNqM5ClD — Chris Pugh (@ChrisLikesDinos) July 10, 2018

The gif has been fascinated fans and even the cast of film. It is being hailed as one of the most talked-about continuity glitches ever made. Social networking sites are coming up with hilarious tweets and comments about the scene which sees Cavill preparing for a battle.

I love how the cast of #MissionImpossibleFallout is just as obsessed with Henry Cavill reloading his arms as we all are. pic.twitter.com/1DXAlVOtjn — April Dawn (@April13Dawn) July 28, 2018

I had the chance to ask Henry Cavill about that “arm pump / beard growth” gif that’s circling the internet. This is the reason I went to college for journalism. CC: @ReelBlend @fox32news @MissionFilm pic.twitter.com/gte8g8kQRg — Jake Hamilton (@JakesTakes) July 23, 2018

If one were to look closely, they would see a sudden change in Cavill's facial features wherein his beard suddenly becomes darker. A pocket, seems to 'emerge' on his shirt as he progresses with his stance. Twitter came up with the best reactions to the goof-up.

Grrrrrr......... Reload this! ⚡️ “The magic and influence of Henry Cavill's reloading biceps in Mission Impossible: Fallout”https://t.co/AGqCOKRseb pic.twitter.com/klTw1sgGIk — Christian Reda (@BuyMyScript) July 31, 2018

The arms cocking thing from M:I Fallout is slowly becoming Henry Cavill's Wakanda Forever. — Firas (@Aldo7heApache) July 26, 2018

Remember when Henry Cavill grew a contractually obligated moustache for Mission Impossible: Fallout and then had to go back to do reshoots for Justice League and they had to digitally remove his moustache in post. Good times. — mrbling (@mrbling) July 31, 2018

Love Mission Impossible: Fallout. And I didn’t think the CGI covering Henry Cavill’s Superman suit was distracting at all. — Wes Platt (@WesPlattTweets) July 31, 2018

The editing fail-the visibility of a new shirt pocket, growing beard & biceps from 1 frame to the next-is incredibly hot & a savior of post #MeToo #HenryCavill ⚡️ “The magic and influence of Henry Cavill's reloading biceps in Mission Impossible: Fallout” https://t.co/Q0DDRBRn9p — Courtney Ashford (@CourtneyAshford) July 31, 2018

