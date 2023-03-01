For director Rahul Chittella, the decision to place the familial story of Gulmohar against the backdrop of a house being sold came from his seeing filmmaker Mira Nair’s Delhi house being sold to a builder. Talking about how the idea of Gulmohar came to director Rahul Chittella, Mira Nair says that Rahul Chittella, the maker of Gulmohar was inspired by my Delhi house and he wanted to talk about the house in a film. “He said that he had an idea to write and think about Gulmohar. What happens when a family home is deciding to be sold and that was then going to be behind you and the secrets and the drama around it.”

Mira Nair further adds, “I believe people have ideas, but very few have the stamina and tenacity to take an idea that sounds good at the dining table and make it into a beautifully crafted film with a brilliant cast like Gulmohar. It gives me immense pleasure and pride that Rahul has made Gulmohar with my ex-ex-assistant Kaveri Seth who is also a star in the film. What really touches me is that the film is like poetry and there is a deep sense of strange wisdom in Gulmohar, which is very hard to find in a man so young and so fashionable like Rahul.”

In an informal conversation with Mira Nair, she mentions, ‘The first time I saw Gulmohar in rough cut, what stayed with me was the rare thing; it evoked a feeling. It has a mood. It has a powerful sense of atmosphere and a feeling of people trying to find what makes life work.’ He reminisced, “For many years now, I’ve been working closely with Mira Nair as her creative and producing partner. She lived in Delhi and used to have her home in Vasant Vihar, which also became my home whenever I visited frequently. So, it was very emotional for Mira and me when she had to sell the house to a builder so it could go under redevelopment for a high-rise building to replace the two-storeyed house.”

The love of a family is truly unparalleled and incomparable. It is a bond that embraces us with open arms and holds us strong through life’s ups and downs. The much-awaited movie – Gulmohar, directed by Rahul Chittella, starring the Padma Bhushan and National award-winning thespian Sharmila Tagore and the National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is filled with emotional ties, familial love, and all the elements that keep the family together. The movie’s stellar cast also includes National Award winners – Amol Palekar, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, and Utsavi Jha, amongst others. Gulmohar is set to release on 3rd March 2023, only on Disney+ Hotstar.

Gumohar is about a family where situations get triggered when the family matriarch, played by Sharmila Tagore, decides to sell her house – a beautiful bungalow named Gulmohar, to a builder.

