Manoj Bajpayee and Sharmila Tagore play Holi as they launch trailer two of their film Gulmohar
Woven around the beautiful and soulful song Dilkash, sung by Talat Aziz, the emotional trailer reveals the Batra family in various moods. Gulmohar trailer explores family relationships, peppered with confusion and harmony.
After the phenomenal response to the first trailer, the Gulmohar Team launched the second trailer today at an event in Delhi.
As a precursor to Holi which also happens to be one of the key themes running through the film, the cast did an impromptu holi celebration at the event when Sharmila Tagore put a little color on everyone’s face just like she did in the movie, and Manoj threw flower petals on his family and media and danced a little to the Hori Mein song from the film, recreating a festive feel.
Gulmohar will release on February 3 on Disney Plus Hotstar.