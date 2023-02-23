The love of a family is truly unparalleled and incomparable. It is a bond that embraces us with open arms and holds us strong through life’s ups and downs. The much-awaited movie – Gulmohar, directed by Rahul Chittella, starring the Padma Bhushan and National award-winning thespian Sharmila Tagore and the National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee is filled with emotional ties, familial love, and all the elements that keep the family together. The movie’s stellar cast also includes National Award winners – Amol Palekar, Simran, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, and Utsavi Jha, amongst others. Gulmohar is set to release on 3rd March 2023, only on Disney+

The film, Gumohar is about a family where situations get triggered when the family matriarch, played by Sharmila Tagore, decides to sell her house – a beautiful bungalow named Gulmohar, to a builder.

According to the director Rahul Chittella, the decision to place the familial story of Gulmohar against the backdrop of a house being sold came from his seeing Mira Nair’s Delhi house being sold to a builder. He reminisced, “For many years now, I’ve been working closely with Mira Nair as her creative and producing partner. She lived in Delhi and used to have her home in Vasant Vihar, which also became my home whenever I visited frequently. So, it was very emotional for Mira and me when she had to sell the house to a builder so it could go under redevelopment for a high-rise building to replace the two-storeyed house.”

He further added, “I was in Delhi for some meetings in early 2019 and visited the house as it was getting packed up, and as I saw all my favorite paintings and photographs get removed from the walls by the movers and packers, I got the idea of having Arpita and my story of familial ties be placed against the backdrop of a home being sold and getting packed up over the next four days.”

