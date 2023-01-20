Minissha Lamba takes MeToo jibe at filmmaker Sajid Khan; calls him 'creature'
Sajid Khan recently made a voluntary exit from Bigg Boss 16 for work commitments.
Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan continues to remain in the news for his name being dragged into the controversial MeToo movement where many Indian actresses and models accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct. While this started in 2018, it has been over years but Sajid Khan is yet to get a clean chit and similar allegations continue to come up against him. Things went to the next level when Sajid Khan made an entry in Bigg Boss 16 which prompted many women to oppose him and speak against him. Speaking of which, now another actress has made a sly dig at the filmmaker further calling him a ‘creature’.
Actor Minissha Lamba recently opened up on the #MeToo movement in Bollywood and made certain statements. While speaking to The Indian Express, the actress began by talking about the ongoing season of Bigg Boss and further on Sajid Khan’s entry as a contestant in line with the #MeToo movement. Stating that it is better not to talk much about Sajid, she said, “The movement plays a very important role in changing the perception about women around the world. It was just a revolution that was on the edge, waiting to happen while needing one boiling point. That one catastrophe can change the world and that is what revolutions are all about. Speaking of that ‘creature’ (Sajid Khan), it is better to not talk much about him.”
Notably, Minissha is not the only actress who has condemned the filmmaker and the allegations against him. In the meantime, Sajid Khan who was last seen in the Bigg Boss house recently made a voluntary exit from the show for certain work commitments. His participation on the show was his first public appearance following the MeToo controversy.
Minissha opens up on her Bollywood career
While speaking about her Bollywood career, Minissha Lamba mentioned that she had some great opportunities in her time and she did everything by herself. “I did not have much guidance at that time which is why I did everything on my own. Today, if I get the chance to do it again, I might do it differently,” she added.
