Currently having the most successful run at the box office, Salman Khan’s reality shows Bigg Boss 16 has without a doubt hooked the viewers to the screen. Needless to say, the past week or the last Weekend Ka Vaar has been one hell of a ride for the Bigg Boss fan after they witnessed three contestants exiting the show back to back. While Sreejita De was eliminated from the show, much-loved duo Sajid Khan and Tajik singer Abdu Rozik exited the house due to prior professional commitments. Leaving the housemates and the fans teary-eyed, Abdu and Sajid were counted among the strongest contestants in the house. Time and again, we heard the filmmaker saying in the house that he wasn’t there to win the trophy, but the audience’s hearts. Well, former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Vishal Kotian has now claimed that Sajid was in the house to whitewash his image and he successfully executed the same.

In a conversation with The Times Of India, Vishal stated that throughout his entire tenure in the reality show, the filmmaker never played to clinch the Bigg Boss trophy but to rectify his image in the public’s mind, which ‘he did very well’. Vishal in the video interview said, “Sajid Khan was never playing to win in Bigg Boss. He came to Big Boss 16 for his image correction which he did commendably well.” Vishal added, “All credit goes to Sajid Khan for the way he won people’s hearts.”

Vishal continued further by saying that each contestant in the reality show comes with a game plan. However, he claimed that it is very difficult to implement and execute the same plan. But lauding Sajid, who was often called the mastermind of the ‘mandali’, Vishal said that he successfully executed his plan of rectifying his image in the public sphere.

Vishal added, “Everyone comes up with a game plan in the show but executing it successfully is quite difficult. Hats off to him. He did really well till the time he was inside the Bigg Boss house.” Vishal even claimed that Sajid’s game plan was to be on everyone’s good books, as he knew that he would exit the house on 12 January. Vishal said, “He came up with a game plan. He developed great bonding with everybody and he knew he that would step out of the house on 12 January.” Vishal was basically pointing at Sajid’s tarnished image after the MeToo controversy surrounded the filmmaker back in 2018 when reportedly nine women from the industry accused him of sexually harassing them.

