Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California sold to billionaire businessman Ron Burkle
Ron Burkle views Michael Jackson's Neverland, a 2,700-acre property near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said on Thursday
Michael Jackson’s Neverland Ranch in California has found a new owner in billionaire businessman Ron Burkle.
Burkle views the 2,700-acre property in Los Olivos, near Santa Barbara, as a land banking opportunity, his spokesman said Thursday in an email.
The Wall Street Journal reports the property was sold for $22 million to Burkle, an associate of the late pop star and co-founder of the investment firm Yucaipa Companies.
The asking price of the property was $100 million in 2016 then dropped to $67 million a year later.
In addition to a 12,500 square-foot main residence and a 3,700 square-foot pool house, the property boasts a separate building with a 50-seat movie theatre and a dance studio.
Other features on the ranch are a “Disney-style” train station, a firehouse, and a barn.
Burkle’s spokesman said the billionaire had been eyeing Zaca Lake — which adjoins the property — for a new Soho House, a members-only club with locations in Los Angeles, Miami, New York, and Toronto. Burkle ultimately decided the location was too remote and expensive for a club.
Burkle is the controlling shareholder of Soho House.
After Burkle saw the property from the air, he put in an offer to purchase.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
also read
Neha Kakkar, Rohanpreet Singh tease pregnancy in cryptic Instagram post
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married in October, after meeting on the sets of a wedding-themed music video.
Taylor Swift provides financial aid of $13000 to two US women struggling with rent, bills
"No one should have to feel the kind of stress that's been put on you," Taylor Swift said as she donated to a currently unemployed Michigan woman.
KT Oslin, Grammy-winning country artist and 80's Ladies singer, passes away aged 78
While the actual cause of death has not been made public, KT Oslin's friend said the singer had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease and tested positive for COVID-19 last week.