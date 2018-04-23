Meri Nimmo trailer: Anjali Patil-starrer seems like a delightful small-town story with plenty of laughs

Streaming platform Eros Now released the trailer for its first original film Meri Nimmo on Monday. Featuring Anjali Patil of Newton-fame and with Aanand L Rai as producer, the film tells a tale of an eight-year-old boy falling in love with an older girl Nimmo (Patil).

The protagonist, an eight-year-old played by Karan Davem, is friends with Nimmo. However after being egged on by his friend, he soon starts believing that they are in love. When Nimmo gets engaged, Dave's character predictably lashes out and then plans to woo her.

While Dave is adorable as the young boy in love, most of the scenes in the trailer are stolen by his friend/instigator. With just the right prompts ("Kya kar liya tumne? Kya kar loge?"), he pushes the protagonist into acting on his feelings.

Patil was praised for her performance in Newton and is required to show off more of her acting chops in this movie, a challenge to which she rises admirably. Director Rahul Shanklya, who has worked with Rai as a second unit director in Tanu Weds Manu, instills a wonderful small town to the film and the trailer is peppered with comic moments.

Meri Nimmo will stream on Eros Now from 27 April.

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 14:20 PM